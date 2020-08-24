Flick Hails Neuer’s Influence In Bayern’s UCL Final Win Vs PSG

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has praised Manuel Neuer for his huge influence which contributed in his side’s Champions League final win against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Neuer made impressive saves to stop PSG from taking the lead in a game where they had been second best.

The Bayern skipper made a double save from Neymar before stopping a Kylian Mbappe’s low strike from crippling in late in the first half.

Former PSG player Kingsley Coman was the hero as he headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross to earn his side their second treble and sixth Champions League title.

And commenting on Neuer’s performance, Flick said: “It was a high-tempo, high-octane match with chances at both ends. We have the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer and he kept us in the match in certain instances.”

Flick praised his backline for managing to contain PSG’s dangerous trio, Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

“What…