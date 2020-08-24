Man United Out Of Race To sign Club Brugge Forward

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Nigerian forward,Emmanuel Dennis, and The Red Devils are now targetting other options as Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Wolves battle Inter and Leverkusen for the Club Brugge forward.

According to Caught Offside, The Gunners are one of the frontrunners to sign the £36 million rated forward who had an impressive 2019/2020 season with Brugge and is now wanted by a host of clubs across Europe.

He was involved in 11 goals in 33 games last term. His impressive displays have made him one of the most valuable players in Belgium.

The Gunners are joined by Wolves, Inter Milan, Leeds United and RB Leipzig in the hunt for his signature.

Bayer Leverkusen may also join the list if they lose wonderkid Kai Havertz to Chelsea.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are hoping to sign Dennis to provide competition for current forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre…