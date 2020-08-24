Marseille Fans Celebrate PSG’s UCL Final Defeat To Bayern

Fans of French club Marseille took to the street to celebrate the Champions League final defeat of fierce rivals Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich.

Known in France as Le Classique, the rivalry between PSG and Marseille is the country’s fiercest and the duo are the nation’s two most successful and most supported teams.

So fierce is the rivalry that PSG shirts and banners were banned in Marseille ahead of Sunday’s final.

Both PSG and Marseille are the only teams from France to have won European titles.

However, Marseille is the only club in France that have won the Champions League back in 1993.

While PSG’s continental trophy is the now defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1996.

That is a fact Marseille has always been happy to laud over PSG and that trend continued following the Paris outfit’s loss to Bayern Munich.

In Marseille, fans let off fireworks at a street party to celebrate PSG’s loss while star player Dimitri Payet joined in to mock their…