Neymar Plays Online Poker During PSG Ligue 1 Game In Monaco

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has been attacked by Paris Saint-Germain fans after he was caught on camera playing on the online poker during the group’s ongoing game. Despite being sidelined with an injury, the PSG striker has been generally scrutinized for not being there to assist his colleagues as they beat Monaco 7-1.

As Angel Di Maria and the rest attempted to make sure of triumph over Monaco and secure France’s Ligue 1 title on April 15, Neymar Jr. was in Brazil playing on PokerStars. According to his story course of events on Instagram, the supported poker devotee was playing two competitions.

Although confused, the pictures caught by GFFN Match Zone seem to show Neymar Jr. playing the Sunday Million and PokerStars’ $10 million ensured Sunday Million, which gets in progress April 22. In light of the pictures, various PSG fans attacked the headliner for indicating an absence of a duty to the group.

Neymar Finally Delivering PSG’s Money Worth

