NFF In Talks With Amuneke About Technical Director Director Job

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in talks with former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, about the position of Technical Director, reports Completesports.com.

Feelers from the Sunday Dankaro Football House in Abuja revealed that the NFF has approached Amuneke who is presently the director in charge of academies in Africa at Misr Lel Makkasa of Egypt to consider accepting an appointment as the Technical Director following the expiration of Bitrus Bewarang’s contract last June

Daniel Amokachi was in line to get the job last month, but it didn’t work out after it emerged that he had been pencilled for a bigger appointment by the federal government as the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sports, an appointment the former Super Eagles forward has accepted.

“Amuneke has been offered the job of Director Technical by the NFF, but the former national Under-17 World Cup-winning coach is undecided about the job. But NFF president Amaju Pinnick has been talking with…