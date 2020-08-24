Odey Linked With Loan Move To French Ligue 2 Club Guingamp

French Ligue 2 club Guingamp are in talks with Club Brugge to sign Nigeria forward Stephen Odey on one-year loan deal, reports Completesports.com.

Odey has failed to make the matchday squad in Club Brugge’s three league outings this season.

The former MFM striker is behind Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu in the pecking order and a loan move to Guingamp could help him play on a regular basis.

Odey linked up with Club Brugge last summer from Swiss club FC Zurich for €3.5m.

He scored 16 goals and recorded two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions during his time at FC Zurich.

He has however struggled to replicate same form with Brugge as he has barely featured for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu

