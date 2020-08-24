Osimhen Delighted To Start Training With Napoli

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is thrilled to start pre-season training with Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was part of 34-man squad that trained on Monday afternoon at the Castel di Sangro.

“Good training session with the lads,”Osimhen tweeted.

Napoli will spend 11 days at their training base in Castel di Sangro where they will take part in a three- team friendly on August 28.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will then face Teramo in another friendly on Friday, September 4.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille last month.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

