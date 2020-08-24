Osimhen Undergoes Covid-19 Test At Napoli; Gattuso Adopts 4-2-3-1

Nigeria forward,Victor Osimhen was among the 34 Napoli players subjected to Covid-19 test on Sunday at the San Paolo stadium in Napoli in preparation for the club’s pre-season training which begins today.

The former Lille of France star was made to undergo throat swab and blood test at the club’s stadium and will know the result of the test today before the club’s pre-season training is scheduled to start.

A throat swab culture is a laboratory test that is done to identify germs that may cause infection in the throat.

As many as 34 players will begin today’s preseaon training with gaffer, Gennaro Gattuso leading the team at the Castel di Sangro.

Osimhen spent one season at Lille scoring 18 goals and recording six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

Also Read: Marseille Fans Celebrate PSG’s UCL Final Defeat To Bayern

He was Lille’s player of the season and also picked up…