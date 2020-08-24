Tuchel Rues PSG’s Missed Chances In UCL Final Loss To Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed sadness over his team’s failure to utilise their scoring chances in Sunday’s Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

PSG’s hopes of landing a first-ever Champions League title was quashed after Bayern triumphed 1-0 through a Kingsley Coman second half goal.

Before Coman’s goal PSG went close to breaking the deadlock but failed to take their chances.

Neymar had a chance to put the Ligue 1 champions ahead but saw his effort saved by Manuel Neuer.

Angel Di Maria blazed his strike over the bar inside the box while Kylian Mbappe who had their best chance could only hit his low shot straight at Neuer.

And Tuchel lamented his side’s inability to put away begging opportunities.

“Big fight between two strong sides, very equal sides. Bit more possession for Bayern and a bit more confidence with the ball, agreed. Very dangerous moments for us. Two very good…