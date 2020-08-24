Warburton: Eze Close To Leaving QPR

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has confirmed Eberechi Eze is close to leaving the club.

Eze was left out of QPR’s friendly win against AFC Wimbledon at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Warburton admitted the decision was made because of the interest being shown in the 22-year-old forward.

“There’s interest. That’s not a secret. Everyone knows what’s going on,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“I felt it was best for him not to be involved. It was my decision.

“It was my choice and everyone was in agreement that it was the right thing to do.

“There’s so much going on and he’s a young guy and he’s dealing with the outside interest and pressure exceedingly well. He deserves a lot of credit for that.

“He’s a QPR player and he’ll be with us training on Monday as far as I’m…