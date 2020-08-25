Bayer Leverkusen Mistakenly Gets Congratulatory Message From Neymar

Brazilian star Neymar mistaken sent congratulatory message to Bayer Leverkusen instead of Bayern Munich, following Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat in Sunday’s Champions League final.

A Kingsley Coman second half header gave Bayern a 1-0 win and secured their sixth Champions League title.

And Neymar who had a disappointing display took to his Twitter handle to salute the Bundesliga giants.

But instead of writing Bayern, Neymar, who broke down in tears after the game, wrote Bayer.

“Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end.

“Thank you for the support and affection I have received, each and every one of you.

“And CONGRATULATIONS to BAYER.”

Neymar’s error did not go unnoticed as Bayer Leverkusen responded via their handle:”Thank you, Neymar!

“I’m not sure why you congratulate me while I’m on vacation playing FIFA … but thanks.”

A win for PSG against would have seen them…