Brazil Legend, Taffarel: How Galatasaray Stopped Kanu, Arsenal Teammates In 2000 UEFA Cup Final

Brazil 1994 World Cup winning goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel has revealed how his former Turkish club Galatasaray, stopped Nwankwo Kanu and his super star Arsenal teammates, in the final of the 2000 Europa League (known as UEFA Cup then), Completesports.com reports.

Arsenal went into the final as favourites parading the likes of Kanu, Dennis Bergkamp, Emmanuel Petit, Christian Viera, Thierry Henry, David Season and Marc Overmars.

But Galatasaray emerged shocked winners after triumphing 4-1 via penalty shootout despite Gheorghe Hagi getting sent off.

And recalling the final 20 years ago, Taffarel told FIFA.com:”I remember every bit of it. We had a great team. Every player was really good, we had a good coach. Our foreigners were excellent – Hagi was Hagi, and we also had [Gica] Popescu and the Brazilian Capone.

“Arsenal were powerhouses in Europe, but we went into that game very confident, fearless. If we’d have gone out there in fear, Bergkamp, Henry, Petit,…