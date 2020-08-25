Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has piled praise on Victor Osimhen, saying the Nigerian will give his team a great hand, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen arrives in Naples after a relatively successful season in Ligue 1 with Lille.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in all competitions in his only season at the club.

His exploits saw him win the club’s Player of the Season award and was named as the best African player in Ligue 1.

With a new adventure to begin at Napoli, Gattuso is adamant the former VFL Wolfsburg of Germany striker will make his team a formidable force domestically and in Europe.

“Osimhen? He can make us more vertical, when others come to take us high in pressure we can immediately go ahead and play 3 against 3. He will give us different solutions, attack spaces well, have physical strength, will give us a…