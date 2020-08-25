KF Tirana Coached By Ex-Eagles Goalkeeper Egbo Crash Out Of UCL

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana have crashed out of this season’s UEFA Champions League, after they lost 1-0 to Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, in the second round qualifiers on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The only goal of the game was scored by Tomane in the 62nd minute which was enough to send the 1991 Champions League winners through.

To get to this stage KF Tirana beat Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 in the first round of the qualifiers.

Victory against Red Star Belgrade would have secured KF Tirana a place in the third round.

And progress from this stage would have seen them advance into the play-offs, which is the round before getting to the group stage.

Egbo’s side featured in the Champions League qualifiers after they were crowned champions of the Albanian League last season.

By James Agberebi

