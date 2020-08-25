Kovacic Croatian Star Midfielder Voted Chelsea Player Of The Season 

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been voted Chelsea Player of the Season.

The Blues made the announcement on their official website on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid star was picked after the conclusion of votes by the club’s supporters.

Also Read: Silva To Undergo Chelsea Medical Thursday

Kovacic will be presented with the trophy at Cobham having topped the voting after an outstanding 2019/20.

He was a key member of Chelsea midfield in his first season as a fully-fledged Blue, having made his loan move from Madrid a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Only two players made more than Kovacic’s 47 appearances over the course of the season.

He also scored his first two goals for the club, in consecutive weeks in November against Valencia and Everton.

He began the season in fine form, starting seven of Chelsea’s first eight matches, and even when left out of the line-up as part of Frank…