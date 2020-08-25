Laurentiis Calls For Napoli Fans To Support Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has called for Napoli fans to support the club’s new signing Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Napoli from French Ligue 1 club Lille in a mouth watering deal last month.

Much will be expected from the Nigeria international after an outstanding campaign for Lille last season.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

”Congratulations to Gattuso for how he has made the players work hard since this first training session. I ask the fans to stay close and support

Victor Osimhen,” De Laurentiis told a news conference on Monday.

“He hasn’t played for months and needs to get used to the game again. ”

Osimhen trained with new team-mates for the first time on Monday afternoon at the Castel di Sangro.

By Adeboye Amosu

