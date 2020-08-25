Messi Informs Barcelona He Wants To Leave After Almost 20 Years

Argentine star Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the LaLiga giants.

Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that Messi sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The humiliating defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona – the first without a trophy since 2007-08 – and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world, and has helped the club win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol reacted to the news that Messi wants to leave, tweeting: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.”

Last week, Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman said he wants…