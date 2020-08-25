Okechukwu Joins Istanbul Başakşehir On Permanent Transfer

Nigeria midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu has joined Turkish Super Lig champions Istanbul Başakşehir on a permanent deal, Completesports.com reports.

Okechukwu spent last season on loan at the club from Egyptian Premier League club FC Pyramids.

The 23-year-old penned a three-year contract with Başakşehir.

“The purchase option of Okechukwu Azubuike, which we rented from FC Pyramids at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, was activated on 19.07.2020,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“We wish success to our Nigerian football player, who will continue to wear our jersey until the end of the 2022-2023 season.”

He featured in 18 league games for Başakşehir last season without a goal to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

