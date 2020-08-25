Oliseh Hails Bayern’s Champions League Triumph Vs PSG

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Bayern Munich following the German club’s 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday night.

Kingsley Coman netted the winning goal, heading home from Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the second half.

“The Germans(Bayern Munich)once again excel thanks to better organisation,foresight & hard-work.Re-started before every other league with such a scenario in mind.Looked physically better with a clear game plan & got lucky too. They just won the Treble! League,Cup & ECL #PSGBayern,” Oliseh tweeted.

Bayern Munich have now won the Champions League six times in their storied history.

Hansi Flick’s side kept five clean sheets on their way to lifting the trophy.

