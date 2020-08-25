Organisers Set To Announce Ambassadors

The organisers of the upcoming National Principals’ Cup, HideaPlus Limited, is set to announce the ambassadors for the rebranded competition which has produced top stars for Nigeria in the past.

HideaPlus Limited met with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development at its office in Abuja on Thursday, August 20, to present a document titled ‘ROADMAP FOR THE NATIONAL PRINCIPALS’ AND HEADMASTERS CUP’ and also shared her action plans with the Honourable Minister and members of the sports ministry.

In attendance for the presentation of the document were the Honourable Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, Director of Grass root Sports, Dr Ademola Are, newly appointed Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari and Ex-Nigeria International – a product of the Principals’ Cup, Daniel Amokachi, Mary Onyali, Special Adviser on Media to the Honourable Minister of Sports, Joshua Akanji, Chairman, Board of Trustees of HideaPlus LTD, Dr Rafiu Oladipo, MD/CEO, HIDEAPLUS LTD,…