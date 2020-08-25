Oshoala In Action As Wolfsburg Beat Barcelona In Women’s UCL Semis

Super Falcons of Nigeria strìker, Asisat Oshoala, was in action for Barcelona Ladies but could not prevent them from losing 1-0 to Wolfsburg, in Tuesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala who was on from the start of the game was later substituted in the 65th minute for Aitana Bonmati.

Fridolina Rolfo’s goal on 58 minutes took Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women’s Champions League final.

The Sweden striker pounced as the ball came to her from Ewa Pajor’s attempted overhead kick, settling a tight match.

Barcelona, Champions League runners-up last year, started the brighter of the two sides and had a penalty appeal waved away in the first half.

The ball appeared to strike Wolfsburg defender Kathrin Hendrich after a free-kick was swung into the Barcelona box.

But the referee failed to spot the handball, with the video assistant referee system unable to…