Oshoala’s Barcelona Seek Final Spot Vs Wolfsburg

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona team-mates will look to secure a place in the final of the UEFA Women ‘s Champions League when they take on German side VfL Wolfsburg in Tuesday (today) evening’s semi-final.

Barca edged out Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid , 1-0 in the quarter-finals with Oshoala providing the assist for Kheira Hamraoui’s winning goal 10 minutes from time.

Wolfsburg left their mark on FC Glasgow City with a 9-1 win and four goals from player to watch, Pernille Harder.

The Spanish and German champions are eager to get the opportunity to potentially go up against semi-finalist and current champions, Olympique Lyonnais.

The Catalans suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to the French champions in their first UWCL finals appearance in 2019 and are looking to get one better this campaign.

VfL Wolfsburg has been kicked out of the competition by Lyon consecutively since 2016, twice in quarter-finals and…