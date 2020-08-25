Ronaldinho Released After Five Months Of Detention Over Forged Passport

Legendary Brazilian star Ronaldinho was released alongside his elder brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, on Monday by a Paraguayan judge after spending five months in detention over a forged passport.

The 40-year-old former World Cup winner “is free to travel to whatever country in the world he wants but he must inform us if he changes his permanent residence” for a period of one year, Judge Gustavo Amarilla said.

“He has no restrictions except for the fulfilment of reparations for damage to society.”

Dressed in jeans, a black beret and black shirt, Ronaldinho accepted the terms of his release, which include payment of $90,000 in damages. His brother, who is also Ronaldinho’s business manager, must pay $110,000.

Judge Amarilla stressed that he was not issuing a “definitive dismissal” of the case but rather that Ronaldinho was benefitting from a “conditional suspension of the procedure.”

His brother, on the other hand, was given a two-year suspended…