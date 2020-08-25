Silva Brazilian Defender To Undergo Chelsea Medical Thursday

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is due to undergo a medical at Chelsea on Thursday – despite last-ditch efforts by Paris Saint-Germain to offer him a new deal.

The finishing touches to an offer have been agreed between Chelsea and the 35-year old in the past 48 hours.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel remains a huge advocate of Silva – and has continued this week to try to keep the former AC Milan defender in Ligue 1 for a ninth season.

However Silva’s fellow Brazilian, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, does not share Tuchel’s plan and wants Silva to leave.

According to a source in Brazil in a chat with Sky Sports News, relations between the star defender and Leonardo had deteriorated, prompting Silva to want a fresh challenge at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea have been keen to strengthen having been banned from signing players last summer.

The London club could also complete deals for Leicester…