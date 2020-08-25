Tomori Wins Chelsea’s Goal Of The Season Award

Fikayo Tomori’s superb strike in the 5-2 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been voted as the the 2019/20 Chelsea Goal of the Season, reports Completesports.com

Tomori’s brilliant goal at the Molineux as one of the 12 nominated for the award.

It was voted by the fans as the winner in online poll ahead of efforts by Mason Mount, Lewis Bate, Willian, Sophie Ingle, N’Golo Kante, Tino Anjorin, Olivier Giroud, Bethany England, Ross Barkley and two from Christian Pulisic.

The 22-year-old first-time shot from long range left Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio grasping at thin air in the Premier League clash at Molineux in September.

It was the England’s international first-ever goal for Chelsea on his fourth appearance for the Blues.

Tomori becomes the first centre-back to to be voted as winner, and the first defender in a decade, since Ashley Cole in 2010.

He will be presented with the award during training…