Top 10 Most Expensive Football Players In The World: Messi 1st?

In the list of the world's most expensive players published by Transfermarkt on Instagram, the rankings of these football players are quite surprising for fans. Let's find out who are the top 10 most expensive players in the world?

Sadio Mane – 120 million euros (born April 10, 1992)



He is a Senegalese footballer who plays for the Liverpool club in the Premier League and the Senegal National Football Team.

Known as the “Lion’s Heart Teranga” (from his native Senegal), he is one of the best players in the world today.

Antoine Griezmann -130 million euros (born March 21, 1991)

Antoine is a French professional footballer who plays for the Barcelona club. He is also the owner of the top scorer of European Football Championship 2016.

Kevin De Bruyne -130 million euros (born June 28, 1991)



The Belgian is currently playing as a midfielder for the Manchester City club in the Premier League and the Belgian national team.

He is one of the…