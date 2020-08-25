Wolves In Advance Talks With Arsenal For Maitland-Niles

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a four-year deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Midlands side manager Nuno Espírito Santo is keen to strengthen both his central midfield and full-back options.

And 22-year-old Maitland-Niles, fits the bill on both counts with reports suggesting Arsenal will let him go for around £20m.

The need for reinforcements has intensified after defender Jonny Otto was sidelined for between six and nine months after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in Wolves’ Europa League win against Olympiacos earlier this month.

Maitland-Niles has three years left on his present deal at the Emirates, but is understood to be surplus to requirements as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds to rebuild his first-team squad.

He played 32 times for Arsenal last season and helped them win the Emirates FA Cup.

Also, he has represented England from U-17 through to U21 level.

In…