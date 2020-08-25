World Athletics Investigates Issue In Athletics Ruling Body

World Athletics, the governing body for track and field globally says it is investigating the crisis that has torn apart the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

This followed a petition sent by board members of the AFN to World Athletics accusing its president, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau of violating several articles of the federation’s constitution as well as usurping the functions of the Secretary General of the federation.

“World Athletics is aware of the internal dispute within the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and is making enquiries to establish the facts of the matter,” wrote Nicole Jeffery, World Athletics’ Head of Communications in her response to an enquiry from Complete Sports.

The AFN crisis began in September 2017 when Gusau appointed the athletes’ representative on the board of the federation, Sunday Adeleye as its technical director.

The decision was flatly rejected by majority of the board…