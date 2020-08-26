AFN Congress, Board Deny Amendment Of 2017 Constitution

Members of the congress and board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) say they are flabbergasted by reports that the constitution of the Federation approved at its congress in November 2017 has been amended without their knowledge and approval.

AFN president, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau revealed in a memo to 37 member state associations including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on August 7, 2020 that the 2017 constitution was amended at a congress of the Federation in Awka, Anambra State on December 4, 2019 and that the constitution ”that was forwarded to the World Athletics (WA) was the AFN Constitution 2017 (as amended) during the Congress held in Awka, Anambra State.”

Falilat Ogunkoya, reigning African 400m record holder and Olympics 400m and 4x400m medallist who is also the chairperson of Ogun State Athletics Association rejected Gusau’s claim in the memo.

“Which constitution was amended? I didn’t receive any proposal from the AFN to that effect. The…