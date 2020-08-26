Blind Ajax Defender Collapses During Pre-Season Friendly

Ajax defender and former Manchester United player Daley Blind collapsed during a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, raising fears over his career following his diagnosis with a heart condition last year.

Blind was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after suffering from dizziness during Ajax’s Champions League match against Valencia in December.

The 30-year-old was fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (S-ICD system) before returning to full training and match action in February. The device constantly monitors and regulates the heart’s rhythm.

However, concern was evident in Amsterdam on Tuesday as Blind’s teammates rushed to his aid as he collapsed to the floor in the closing stages of Ajax’s friendly against German club Hertha Berlin.

After the match, Ajax boss Erik ten Haag said…