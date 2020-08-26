Chukwueze Looks To Maintain Top Form In Valencia

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze will be looking to continue sharpening his preseason form for Villarreal CF when the Laliga Santander side face Valencia CF in their their third buildup match at the Pinatar Arena on Friday August 28, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze was in superb form despite being on the losing side when the Unai Emery’s team lost 3-2 to second division side, Tenerife in their second pre-season firiendly on Tuesday.

In a game played at the Estadio de La Ceramica yesterday, Villarreal new coach Unai Emery featured two sets of players in each half with Chukwueze featuring in the second half of the game.

Alejandro Baena’s 43rd minute goal saw Villarreal go into the break with one goal advantage. In the second half howeve, Emmanuel Apeh equalized for Tenerife in the 47th minute while Jorge Padilla scored in the 51st minute to put the second tier side ahead.

