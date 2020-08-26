Crystal Palace Set To Sign Eze For £19.5m

Crystal Palace are set to win the race to sign Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers after making a bid worth £19.5m for the forward.

Eze has been targeted by Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, West Ham and West Bromwich Albion this summer but Palace have tracked him heavily over the last 12 months and are hopeful of concluding a deal before the end of the week. It is understood that negotiations with the 22-year-old over personal terms will not be an issue.

QPR have been holding out for a high fee for their best player and rejected a £12m bid from Palace earlier this month. However Palace have maintained their interest in Eze, who scored 14 goals in the Championship last season, and it is believed that an offer worth £15m plus add-ons will be enough to land the attacker.

Eze, at his best as a No 10, is not short of admirers. Slaven Bilic, West Brom’s manager, rates him highly and David Moyes wanted to bring him to West…