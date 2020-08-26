Dangote Group Begins $1m-Worth Renovation Of Abiola National Stadium

In fulfilment of the promise made a year ago that the nation’s sporting facilities would be revived, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare on Wednesday flagged off and handed over the pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja to the Dangote Group, for the commencement of rehabilitation by Messrs, Aron Nigeria Ltd.

The rehabilitation will be done within 24 weeks. Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Mr Dare asserted that the promise made on assumption of Office a year ago that the pitch and indeed other facilities will be revived, in line with the Ministry’s policy of Adopt Campaign.

‘’I promised that this pitch and indeed other facilities will be revived and put to best use by athletes. In line with that mandate, we sought the support of many philanthropists and sold them our vision of bringing back the glory days when our national stadia were filled to capacity on football game days which were the melting pot of various cultures and people…