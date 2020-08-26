Eze Included In England Squad For European U-21 Championship 

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze has been named in the England U-21 squad for their UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Kosovo and Austria, Completesports.com reports.

QPR confirmed Eze’s inclusion in the squad on their official website on Wednesday.

Eze – who scored 14 goals last season for QPR – earned his first England U-21 call up in September 2019.

Also Read: Onazi Joins Serie A Club Crotone On Three-Year Contract

He still qualifies to play for Nigeria as he is yet to feature for England in a competitive game at senior level.

The Young Lions will face Kosovo at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Friday 4th September before taking on Austria at Keine Sorgen Arena on Tuesday 8th September.

England currently sit top of qualifying Group 3, having won all four of their group matches thus far. Albania, Andorra and Turkey make up the rest of the group.

The U-21 Euros are due to be hosted in…