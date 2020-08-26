Victor Osimhen is determined to prove his worth at Serie A club Napoli following his move from Lille, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international enjoyed a relatively successful campaign in Ligue 1 where he scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 games in all competitions.

His exploits saw him win the club’s Player of the Season award and was named as the best African player in Ligue 1.

“The highest paid player at Napoli? Being here means that I have taken a big leap. I’m not interested in money. I intend to give my best (for Napoli),”Osimhen stated during his unveiling ceremony on Wednesday.

”Joining Napoli is a dream come true. I am happy to play in any role, I’m happy to be here. I have fantastic teammates.”

“Being here means that I have made a big leap in career. I want to do well in this blue jersey.”



Read Also: Egbo’s Tirana Lose To Red Star Belgrade, Crash Out Of Champions…