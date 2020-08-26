Man United Captain Maguire Found Guilty Of Bribery, Assault, Resisting Arrest

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery, Sky Sport reports.

The 27-year-old was convicted of all the charges against him by a court on the island of Syros in Greece on Tuesday.

He was arrested with his brother and a friend after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos over claims his sister was injected with a suspected “rape drug”.

The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over the incident, which happened last Thursday during a family getaway.

But the trial went ahead in the absence of all three defendants – Maguire, his brother Joe and their friend Christopher Sharman.

Speaking after the verdict, the lawyer who assisted the prosecution told Sky News the victims are still waiting for an apology.

He said: “When you’re a sportsman and a role model you have to accept what you’ve done and say sorry.

“Until today, we haven’t had that – they have…