Messi Cannot Leave For Free This Summer

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists Lionel Messi cannot leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi was reported to have submitted a transfer request on Tuesday following an underwhelming 2019/20 campaign.

The 33-year-old’s deal stipulated that he could leave on a free transfer this summer, but Barcelona insist that clause expired in June, 10 days after the Champions League final was initially due to take place.

However, Messi’s camp claim that the clause should have been extended in line with the prolonged season due to the coronavirus lockdown, with the Champions League final eventually not being played until August 23.

Laporta has insisted that Messi does not have a legal right to claim that, though, and urged the club to hold out for his full €700m (£630m) release clause to be paid if he is to leave this summer.



“[Messi] cannot leave. He will have to leave in 2021. I have seen the contract…