Mikel Already Showing His Quality In Training

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi is already showing his quality in training

Mikel linked up with the Potters as a free agent last week turning down offers from Russia and clubs in England.

The Nigeria midfielder has not played since mid-March when he left a Trabzonspor team he had been leading in a charge for the Turkish title.

The manager said: “John’s been great in his first few days. You can see his quality, there’s no doubt, people in the group see his quality.

The 33-year-old midfielder arrives with 540 senior games on his CV for club and country and a host of winner’s medals and trophies and it is hoped he can coax more out of those around him as Michael O’Neill tries to get the best out of his squad.

Also Read: Saka Left Out Of England Squad For Nations League Games

“He has to get up to speed. He worked very hard on Saturday morning (when we had a game in the afternoon), as…