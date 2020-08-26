Musa Scores As Al Nassr Thrash Al Adalah At Home

Ahmed Musa scored once as Al Nassr thrashed Al Adalah 6-1 in their Saudi Professional League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday night.

Musa netted Al Nassr’s third goal of the game in the 28th minute.

Abderrazak Hamdallah and Guiliano scored two goals each, while Abdulaziz Al Dawsari was also on target for the hosts.



Musa was replaced by Khalid Al Ghannam after the break.

The 27-year-old has now scored two goals and recorded seven assists in 23 league appearances for Al Nassr this season.

Al Nassr will host Al Feiha in their next league game on Saturday.

