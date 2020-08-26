Napoli Chief Giuntoli: We Have Great Belief In Osimhen

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is backing Victor Osimhen to make a big impact at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen is expected to shoulder goalscoring responsibility for Napoli next season after arriving from Ligue 1 club Lille in a big money move this summer.

The 21-year-old took the French top-flight by storm last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

“I’ve known about Victor since he was involved at the U17 World Cup,” Giuntoli told the club’s official website.

“After that he went to Wolfsburg, where things were a bit tough. He has great qualities and as soon as we could we wanted to make the substantial investment to sign him, because we have great belief in him.”

Osimhen was unveiled by Napoli on Wednesday.

