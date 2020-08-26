Saka Exclusion From England Squad Gets Fans Reaction

Football fans have reacted to the exclusion of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka from England’ 24-man squad for next month’s Nations League against Iceland and Denmark, Completesports.com reports.

Saka was Arsenal’s third best player of the season behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno.

He was named Whoscored.com’s Europa League Young Player of the Season and ended the campaign with an FA Cup winners medal.

And following Gareth Southgate’s list for the Nations League, some of the fans took to their Twitter handles to comment on the 18-year-old’s omission.

James Benge, senior writer at football.london posited that Saka should have been invited as there are no left-back in the list of players invited.

“A bit weird to name no left-backs and not call up Bukayo Saka when he’s being very publicly courted by Nigeria. Always more to these things than just “where will I get a game” but also worth…