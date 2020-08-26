Tottenham Hotspur Chase Ndidi – Complete Sports

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a summer transfer target for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sport Witness, Spurs have taken information on Ndidi and believe that the Leicester City star is an affordable target.

The 23-year-old starred for the Foxes in recent campaigns and would likely prove a tricky target to attain for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Ndidi has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The talented midfielder linked up with Leicester City from Belgian club KRC Genk in January 2017.

He has featured in 120 league games and scored six times.

