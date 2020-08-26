Trending On Complete Sports 26.08.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Man United Skipper Maguire Withdrawn From England Squad After Trial
Tottenham Hotspur Chase Ndidi
Former Barca Chief Laporta: Messi Cannot Leave For Free This Summer
Oshoala In Action As Wolfsburg Beat Barcelona In Women’s Champions League Semi-final
Kovacic Voted Chelsea Player Of The Season
Silva To Undergo Chelsea Medical Thursday
Saudi League: Musa Scores As Al Nassr Thrash Al Adalah At Home
Saka Left Out Of England Squad For Nations League Games
Re: Messi Makes Contact With Guardiola Over Man City Move
