Arteta: New Aubameyang Deal Close

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident the Gunners captain Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang will pen a new contract.

Aubameyang, who has a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Although there is yet to be an announcement, Arteta has hinted that it is only a matter of time before the versatile attacker commits his future to the club.

“I keep being positive, we have some really good talks with him and his agent. I am pretty confident we’re going to find an agreement soon. That’s my feeling again,”Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“Absolutely. And for him as well, I think. I think he should be very happy if he is able to stay at the club for a long time. I think people will be delighted with that news.”

Arteta is also hopeful that Arsenal can secure a reunion with Dani Ceballos, who has recently returned to Real Madrid after a season-long loan spell.

