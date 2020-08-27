Europa League Qualifiers: Oboabona Seeks Divine Favours Ahead Hapoel Beer Sheva Clash

Former Super Eagles defender Godfrey Oboabona has seeked divine intervention for his Georgian side Dinamo Batumi ahead of their opening game in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Dinamo Batumi will take on Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in the first stage of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

The game is one among a host of Europa League fixtures scheduled for Thursday.

Also Read: Ighalo’s Goal Vs LASK Voted Third Best Of Europa League

And looking ahead to the game, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner wrote on his Twitter handle:”As we begin our Europa League campaign today against Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva, dear Lord we pray for victory that we may progress to the next round.”

In 1995, Dinamo Batumi played in European competitions for the first time in the club’s history.

During the 1995–96 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup Dinamo Batumi defeated FK Obilić in…