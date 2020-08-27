Finidi: Why Super Eagles Lost To Italy At 1994 World Cup

Former Nigeria international Finidi George has revealed some of the reasons that led to the Super Eagles painful exit at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

The Eagles were 1-0 up and had a man advantage over Italy in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

But with two minutes remaining in the game, Roberto Baggio equalised and went on to score a penalty to secure a 2-1 win for Italy.

And recalling what transpired before and after the game, the 1994 AFCON winner, in a radio programme “Take One” on Brila FM on Wednesday, said:”That game against Italy, we would have won it but we had some issues before the game whereby (Clemens) Westerhof was not happy with the situation in the hotel. Too many visitors at every given time.

“So he wanted to move the team from that hotel but did not consult the players and we didn’t want to move. He told…