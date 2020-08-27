France Fantasy — Announcement about the Lens-PSG

Know what will happen with the new schedule of the Lens-PSG game.

Last updated 26/08, 17:00 GMT

The following announcement clarifies what will happen with the postponement of the Lens vs. Paris SG match in Gameweek 2.

Not much will happen, given the change of schedule is to a date still before GW3 starts, so this game will be taken into consideration for Fantasy points. Pretty simple, pretty standard.

The gameweek will stay open, you can still make changes to the GW2 lineup and place those players in the pitch using manual subs, or if you count on auto-subs, just do your teams as usual.

As always, we welcomed all of the feedback we’ve received in the meantime regarding this re-scheduling, with that feedback being along the lines for what we had already planned to do. Our commitment has always been to make RealFevr the best Fantasy platform in the Universe and together we can go far.

