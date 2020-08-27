Heineken Announces The Ultimate Fan Of The Match

After an exhilarating night of high octane football, Bayern Munich emerged as worthy winners of the 2019/2020 Champions League. Kingsley Coman’s 60 minute winner clinched the title for the Bavarians as they won their 6th ever European title.

With all the action from the Champions League, Heineken pulled off an exciting social media competition, in which all the previous winners of the Fan of the Match contest competed for the Ultimate crown. With a prize of N100,000 at stake, all parties gave the contest their best shot, and eventually Kolade Emmanuel emerged as the Ultimate Fan of the Match.

This provided a great ending to a special UCL campaign which matched all the excitement on the field. Following the pause in football, the UCL returned to much fanfare with Europe’s top teams delivering some truly breathtaking football. Bayern Munich, who many tipped as favourites to clinch the title, did so in emphatic style with…