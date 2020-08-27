Messi’s Dad In England Already Negotiating Transfer With Man City

Lionel Messi’s dad, Jorge, is ‘already in England to negotiating a transfer,’ with Manchester City for the Barcelona skipper.

Messi, 33, is set to quit his childhood club after nearly 20 years following a major fall out with the hierarchy.

Manchester City are the 5/2 favourites to land the Argentine if he does leave, reuniting with Pep Guardiola.

And according to RAC1 and TyC Sports, Jorge Messi has landed in England to discuss terms over a sensational Etihad switch.

The reports add that a two-year deal is being mulled over by Messi’s Dad.

However, it is still unclear whether a transfer fee would need to be paid.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano believes that his side will successfully swoop in and take the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for free.

The 53-year-old, however, has reached out to Messi’s camp to assure them that City can afford to sign him – even if they have to pay a transfer fee…