Mikel Set For Stoke City Debut Vs Blackpool

John Mikel Obi is in line to make his competitive debut for Stoke City when the Potters take on Blackpool in a Carabao Cup first round tie at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel, who recently joined the Sky Bet Championship club on a free transfer scored in Stoke City’s friendly win against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

The former Chelsea player started the game and was replaced at halt-time by Tom Ince, who also on target at the Clayton Wood.

“If you look at John (Obi Mikel) for example, he’s not played since March because he terminated his contract at Trabzonspor,” Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil told a news conference on Thursday.

“Steven (Fletcher) and Morgan (Fox) were still under contract at Sheffield Wednesday at that point in time. That means they are probably all in different places…